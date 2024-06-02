Puri Cracker Explosion: Death Toll Mounts To 11

Bhubaneswar: The death toll in the tragic cracker explosion during the Chandan Yatra in Puri rose to 11 as two more succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, informed the Health and FW department.

As per the information of the Health & FW Department, another two persons died due to an unfortunate fire tragedy in Puri. In this connection, the total death toll raised to 11(eleven),” said a press release issued by the SRC.

The Puri Collector has taken steps to pay Rs 4 lakh each towards ex-gratia assistance to the next of kin of the deceased persons, the release further said adding that a total of 19 patients are still under medical treatment in different hospitals.

Several persons had sustained burn injuries after crackers exploded during the Chapa Khela as part of Chandan Yatra in Puri on May 29, 2024.