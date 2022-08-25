Puri-Bikaner Express Will Run On Diverted Route In West Central Railway Jurisdiction

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the smooth running of trains, it has been decided to run Puri-Bikaner-Puri Express via Sawai Madhopur-Gurla-Sogaria-Ruthiyal Chord Line bypassing Kota Station having stoppage at Sogaria, the ECoR informed on Thursday.

20471 Bikaner-Puri Express from Bikaner w.e.f. 02.10.2022 will arrive at Sogaria at 0530hrs and will leave at 0540hrs towards Puri. In the return direction, 20472 Puri-Bikaner Express from Puri w.e.f. 05.10.2022 will arrive at Sogaria at 0915hrs and will leave at 0925hrs towards Bikaner.

The timings and Stoppages for this train at other scheduled Stations will remain unchanged.