Puri-Barbil Express To Be Restored From 5th May

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has decided to restore the services of Puri-Barbil-Puri Express with effect from 5th May from Puri and 6th May, from Barbil, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed on Monday.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Puri-Barbil Express was restricted its journey as per Covid Protocol.

18416/18415 Puri-Barbil-Puri Express from Puri will leave at 6.15 am from 5th May and from Barbil will leave at 9.15 am from 6th May.

This train has One AC Chair Car, Six Second Class Seating and Two Guard, Luggage cum Second Class Seating Coaches in its composition having stoppages at Sakhigopal, Delang, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jakhapura, Sukinda Road, Baghuapal, Tomka, Tangiriapal, Sagadapata, Chilikdara, Harichandanpur, Nilakantheswar, Sitabinj, Basantpur, Naranpur, Kendujhargarh, Goaldih, Porjanpur, Nayagarh, Jaroli, Bansapani, Murga Mahadev Road, Deojhar, Dangoaposi, Noamundi, Barjamda, between Puri and Barbil.