Puri Bahuda Yatra 2021: Pahandi Of Holy Trinity

Puri: After a stay of nine days at Gundicha temple, the holy trinity’s return journey or Bahuda Yatra was kickstarted as the deities made their way to their individual chariots in a ceremonial procession ritual called the Pahandi.

The return journey follows the same protocol and schedule, as is found during the Ratha Yatra.

In Bahuda Yatra too the procession occurs in Dhadi Pahandi or movement of the idols in a group.

Lord Sudarshan, considered to be the pilot god, leads the ceremonial procession as per the religious tradition. He is followed by the Lord Balabhadra, then Devi Subhadra and lastly Lord Jagannath are taken out from their temporary abodes.