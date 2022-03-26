Puri artist presents World Cup trophy made of matchsticks to 5T Secy VK Pandian

Puri: A Puri-based artist, Saswat Ranjan Sahu, on Saturday presented a World Cup trophy made out of matchsticks to Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister & 5T, VK Pandian.

Mr Pandian was delighted to receive the gift and praised Saswat for the noteworthy artwork.

Secretary to Odisha CM & 5T, VK Pandian, and BJD’s Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das, on Saturday visited Puri Srimandir and have darshan of the Holy Trinity.

Both Mr. Pandian and Mr. Das spent some time in the temple premises after having glimpses of Lord Jagannath and his sibling this evening.