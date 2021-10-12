Puri Artisan Creates Maa Durga Idol With Ice-cream Sticks

Puri: A young artisan, Biswajit Nayak from Puri received appreciations from across the State for his marvelous craftsmanship.

Nayak has crafted an idol of Goddess Durga with 275 ice-cream sticks during Dusshera festive season and he is hopeful to find a place in Guinness Book of Records for the unique idol.

In past, Nayak has won many awards for his work on ice cream . He also urged people to abide by the government’s rules during Durga Puja this year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Pragativadi, Nayak said,”I have built the miniature art of Durga Mata face. The total 275 ice cream sticks have been used Colours and glue use. I took 6 days to complete this art.”

“This time I have designed a new type of mandala art in the statue. Let’s celebrate this Durga Puja by maintaining covid guidelines,” he added.