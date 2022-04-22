Puri Admin To Open Srimandir’s West Gate For Locals From April 29

Puri: Here is some good news for the Jagannath devotees as the Puri district administration has decided to allow separate entry to the temple from April 29.

The devotees can enter the Jagannath temple through Paschim Dwara (West Gate). However, they will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols mandatory for every visitor to the temple.

Speaking to the media persons, Shree Jagannatha Temple Administrator (SJTA), Vikram Yadav, said,” We discussed various issues including the budget for rath yatra, Chandan Yatra with the Niti sub-committee. And we have decided to re-open the Paschim Dwara from April 29th.”

“The budget will be finalized after holding a meeting again on the 25th. At the meeting, the steering committee approved the decision taken for the Chandanayatra. All the sheds in Baddanda will be opened before the Chandanayatra. There will be a new shed system at the west gate in view of the crowds of devotees for the procession,” he added.

“The west gate of the shrine will be opened to all devotees from the 29th of this month. In the past, devotees used to enter only through the east gate. It has now been decided at the management meeting of the shrine that all devotees now can enter through the west gate,” said Puri Collector, Samarth Verma.

“Similarly, devotees are also allowed to participate in the Chandan Yatra. Chariot construction, on the other hand, will begin soon for the rath yatra,” Verma added.

Reportedly, the Srimandir management committee meeting was chaired by Gajapati Dibyasinghe Dev and the meeting was attended by Srimandir Chief Administrator Vir Bikram Yadav, District Magistrate Samarth Verma, SP K. Bishal Singh and other members of the temple Management Committee.