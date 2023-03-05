Punjabi Singer Karan Aujla Ties Knot With Palak, Shares Pic

New Delhi: Punjabi singer Karan Aujla on Sunday revealed that he tied the knot with his fiance Palak on March 2.

Karan took to his official social media accounts and shared a couple of pictures from his dreamy wedding.

Karan is an Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and songwriter. He started his career as lyricist for Jassi Gill’s Range, from his album Replay. In 2016, he released his debut song Property of Punjab as a lead artist. He came into the limelight with his tracks like Yaarian Ch Fikk, Unity, Alcohol 2 and others.