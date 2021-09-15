Punjabi Singer Gurdas Maan Granted Interim Bail

New Delhi: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday granted interim bail to singer Gurdas Maan in a case registered against him for hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Maan was booked under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code at Nakodar city police station in Jalandhar on August 26.

The high court bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan granted the bail, observing that custody is not required as nothing is to be recovered.

During a religious fair in Nakodar on August 24, Maan had described Ladi Shah of Dera Baba Murad Shah as a descendant of the third Sikh master, Guru Amar Das. When a social media campaign started against his statement, Maan put out a video online, offering an apology for his statement.

However, a case was registered against him. Maan has argued that no offence under Section 295A of the IPC can be said to be made out against him.