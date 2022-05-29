Punjabi Singer & Cong Leader Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead

Chandigarh: Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala has been shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday.

According to available reports, two others were also injured in the incident in which more than 30 rounds were fired.

Moosewala was rushed to the civil hospital in Mansa in a critical condition where he was declared dead.

The incident happened a day after the Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of security of his security along with more than 420 people, including former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers.

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested this year’s Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes.