Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu Named In Case On Red Fort Violence

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has named Punjabi actor and singer Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR in connection with the violence and chaos at the historic Red Fort on Tuesday.

The Punjabi actor who gained prominence because of his role in film star-turned-BJP MP Sunny Deol’s 2019 Lok Sabha campaign has become hugely controversial after clashes on Republic Day during a farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi.

Deep Sidhu has been blamed by several farmer leaders for tainting their protests against farm laws with the breach of Red Fort.

The actor-activist was allegedly at the centre of the Red Fort storming by farmers armed with sticks and on tractors.

In a Facebook post, Deep Sidhu has defended the planting of a “Nishan Sahib” or Sikh religious flag at the iconic monument.

The Delhi Police said that it has registered the case against them at the Kotwali police station of North district under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and other legislations.

Provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act and the Arms Act have been added in the FIR, the police said.