Punjab: Two accused who chopped off Mohali youth’s fingers arrested

Mohali: Punjab Police has arrested two miscreants who allegedly chopped off the fingers of a 24-year-old man earlier this month. The accused was held after a gunfight near the Ambala-Shambhu toll plaza on Saturday. During the encounter, a bullet also hit the leg of one of the accused, who is being treated.

Mohali senior superintendent of police Sandeep Garg said both accused — identified as Gaurav Sharma alias Gauri and Tarun — are members of the Bhupi Rana gang.

The arrest came after a dramatic 55-km chase from Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh, said police.

The accused tried to flee from Ambala towards Rajpura when the CIA team caught up on them. Trapped amid vehicles at the toll plaza, the accused opened fire at the CIA team that fired back at the tyres of their car to stop them, the SSP said.

Amid the melee, Gaurav suffered a bullet injury on the left thigh that police claimed was caused by his own weapon.

Police recovered the accused’s Maruti Swift car used in the February 8 attack, besides a .9mm pistol, along with three bullet shells and a live cartridge from their possession.