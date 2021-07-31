Punjab Schools To Reopen For All Classes From August 2

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government on Saturday decided to reopen the schools for all classes from August 2 adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Reportedly, the decision has been taken in view of a decline in Covid cases, though the national caseload has witnessed a rise in the last four days.

In a fresh order, the Punjab government’s home affairs and justice department wrote that to contain and manage COVID-19, restrictions imposed are extended up to 10th August 2021.

“All schools are allowed to open for all classes from 2nd August 2021, they shall follow proper protocol to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” the order stated.

Ahead of the reopening of schools in Punjab, the wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing have been mandated by the government.