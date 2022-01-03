Punjab Polls: Navjot Sidhu Promises Cash Reward To School Passing Girl Students

Chandigarh: In a bid to woo voters ahead of assembly election in Punjab, rulling Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu promised Rs 5000 & Rs 15000 each to girl students on passing Class 5 & Class 10, respectively.

He said, “To help girl students pursue higher studies, we’ll give them computer tablets. We’ll give Rs 20,000 to each girl student when she passes Class 12. ”

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu alleged that the BJP is using central agencies to arm-twist and browbeat political opponents, and trigger defections.

“I promise that I will quit politics if five lakh jobs were not given to skilled or unskilled urban labour under his model,” he said.

“I am not with the politics of lollipops but for bettering lives of Punjabis,” Sidhu said, stressing that his model is pro-poor and pro-farmer.

“If you want to save Punjab and the next generation, then vote for us but if you want to make Punjab unlivable, then you can vote for thieves and the mafia. The polls are a big opportunity for choosing between goodness and the mafia, truth and falsehood,” he added.