Punjab Polls: Navjot Sidhu Files Nomination From Amritsar East

New Delhi: Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday filed his nomination from Amritsar East constituency for the upcoming polls.

“Will file my nomination paper`s tomorrow at 11.15,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the Amritsar East seat. Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him.

Majithia, however, filed his nomination for the Punjab Polls on Friday.