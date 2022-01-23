Punjab Polls: Captain Amarinder Singh To Contest From Patiala

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday released the first list of 22 candidates of his party Punjab Lok Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Captain Amarinder Singh, who had on Saturday itself announced his decision to fight from his home constituency of Patiala Urban, there are eight other Jat Sikhs in the well balanced first list.

Releasing the first list of candidates, the PLC leader said all these candidates have strong political credentials and are well known faces in their respective constituencies. There is one woman in this first list.

Farzana Alam Khan, a former Shiromani Akali Dad MLA and wife of late DGP Izhar Alam Khan, will contest from Malerkotla in the Malwa region.

Four of the candidates belong to the SC community, three to OBC community, while five are Hindu faces (three Pandits and two Aggarwals).