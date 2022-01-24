Punjab Polls: BJP To Contest On 65 Seats, Ally Amarinder Singh’s PLC Gets 37

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Monday announced that the saffron party will contest 65 seats while their ally Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress will fight 37 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) 15 seats in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls.

Earlier on Sunday, Amarinder Singh announced his decision to fight from his home constituency of Patiala Urban.

His party released the first list of 22 candidates for polls. Meanwhile, BJP has also announced its first list of 34 candidates for the Punjab assembly polls. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.