Punjab Politics: Congress Likely To Appoint Two Deputy CMs Along With CM

New Delhi: After Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday, the State now awaits the next chief minister. Amid this, sources have now indicated that there is a possibility of appointing two Deputy Chief Ministers along with the Chief Minister.

According to reports, the name of the next chief minister is likely to be announced in the next 2-3 hours.

At the CLP meet that took place on Saturday evening, Punjab Congress MLAs had unanimously passed a resolution requesting party president Sonia Gandhi to pick the next chief minister of the state.

As per sources, the frontrunners for the position of Punjab chief minister are former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, current state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Other names doing the rounds include senior party leaders Ambika Soni, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Punjab Congress working president Kuljit Singh Nagra and MP Partap Singh Bajwa.

Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.