Punjab Police Makes Another Arrest In Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case

Punjab: Punjab police have arrested another suspect in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case, a week into the high-profile shooting case.

The arrestee has been identified as Devendra alias Kala.

On the basis of inputs from the interrogation of the two other arrested suspects, police have arrested Devendra from Haryana’s Fatehabad.

Earlier, police had arrested two persons Pavan and Naseeb from Bhirdana, with the latest becoming the third arrest in the case from the Fatehabad district.

The first arrest in the case was that of Manpreet from Uttarakhand, last Tuesday when the singer was cremated.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.