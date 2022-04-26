Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs

Mumbai: Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in an IPL match here on Monday. Invited to bat, Shikhar Dhawan hit an unbeaten 88 with the help of nine fours and two sixes to power Punjab Kings to 187 for 4.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42), Liam Livingstone (19) and Mayank Agarwal (18) also chipped in with useful contributions. Defending the total, PBKS restricted CSK to 176 for six.

Ambati Rayudu was the top-scorer for Chennai as he hammered seven fours and six maximums during his 39-ball 78, while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 30 off 27 at the top.

Kagiso Rabada (2/23) and Rishi Dhawan (2/39) were Punjab’s most successful bowlers, while Arshdeep Singh (1/23) and Sandeep Sharma (1/40) scalped one each. For CSK, Dwayne Bravo (2/42) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/32) were among wickets.