Punjab: Junior National-level Boxer Found Dead Of ‘Drug Overdose’ In Bathinda
Chandigarh: A 22-year-old junior national-level boxer, Kuldeep Singh, was found dead in a field in Talwandi Sabo in Punjab’s Bathinda district early on Thursday.
As per the reports, a syringe was found near his body and it is suspected that he died due to a drug overdose.
However, his family has denied the allegations and said that their son has been murdered
Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.
Kuldeep Singh, aka Deep Dhaliwal, is a five-time medal winner, including two gold.
