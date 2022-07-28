Boxer Found Dead
Punjab: Junior National-level Boxer Found Dead Of ‘Drug Overdose’ In Bathinda

By Pragativadi News Service
Chandigarh: A 22-year-old junior national-level boxer, Kuldeep Singh, was found dead in a field in Talwandi Sabo in Punjab’s Bathinda district early on Thursday.

As per the reports, a syringe was found near his body and it is suspected that he died due to a drug overdose.

However, his family has denied the allegations and said that their son has been murdered

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

Kuldeep Singh, aka Deep Dhaliwal, is a five-time medal winner, including two gold.

