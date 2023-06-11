Punjab Govt Increases VAT On Petrol, Diesel

Chandigarh: Punjab government on Sunday increased VAT on petrol and diesel price, thereby hiking the retail price of the fuel.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government hiked petrol prices by 92 paise and diesel by 88 paise for retail customers.

According to the latest data by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), almost every city in Punjab has petrol rates in the range of Rs 98 as of 10 June. Jalandhar has the lowest petrol rate at Rs 98.06/litre and Pathankot has the highest petrol price at Rs 99.01/litre.

On the other hand, Barnala has the lowest diesel rate at Rs 88.28/litre in Punjab and Pathankot has the highest diesel price at Rs 89.30/litre as of 10 June.

This is the second hike in fuel rates by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s government.

Earlier in February, the Punjab state cabinet approved the decision to impose 90 paise VAT on petrol and diesel to earn additional revenue of Rs 300 crore annually.