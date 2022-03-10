Amarinder Singh
Punjab Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh loses in Patiala

By Haraprasad Das
Chandigarh: The former Prime Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh lost to AAP Candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli at the Assembly Election 2022.

The 79-year-old, in a tweet, accepted defeat, saying “Democracy has triumphed”. He also congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party.

 

ASingh served as the CM of Punjab from 2002 to 2007 and then from March 2017 to 2019. The Congress Party had won the 2017 State Assembly Election under his leadership.

However, he resigned in 2019 after months of infighting in the Punjab Congress, and with Navjot Singh Sidhu’s repeated attacks on the leader. He then formed his own part called the Punjab Lok Congress.

 

