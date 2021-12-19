Punjab Dy CM Orders SIT To Probe Golden Temple Sacrilege Attempt

Chandigarh: Calling the sacrilege incident at Sri Darbar Sahib “most unfortunate”, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DCP Law & Order had been constituted and it would present its report within the next two days.

Randhawa also promised that the police would get to the bottom of the matter.

According to the Office of Deputy Chief Minister’s, Punjab, Randhawa held a meeting with Civil and Police officers at Police Lines where IG Border Range Mohnish Chawla, Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira, SSP (Rural) Rakesh Kaushal, S Rajinder Singh Mehta, S Harjap Singh Suktanwind and S Sukhdev Singh Bhoorakona from SGPC were also present.

As per the preliminary investigation, the accused had entered the Sri Darbar Sahib complex at 11:30 am and stayed there till the time of the incident, at around 6 pm. It points to the fact that the accused had a target, he said.

The CCTV footage of markets and adjoining areas of Sri Darbar Sahib was being scanned to ascertain where the accused came from and if he was with someone.

Randhawa said the accused had not been identified and his post-mortem is being conducted. The state government will work jointly with the SGPC.