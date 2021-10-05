Punjab CM To Meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah Today

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday evening in connection with Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

As per reports, Channi is likely to meet the Union Minister at 6 PM today.

He is likely to discuss the repeal of the three contentious agriculture laws against which farmers from Punjab and other states are protesting and the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

This will be Channi’s first meeting with Shah after taking over the reins of the state on September 20 from Capt Amarinder Singh.