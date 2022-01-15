Punjab CM Seeks Postponement Assembly Polls By Six Days

Chandigarh: Seeking postponement of the upcoming state assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday.

CM Channi wrote to the ECI by at least six days saying he has got a representation from the dalit community which wants to take part in the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Ravidas on February 16, 2022.

The ruling Congress on Saturday released its first list of 86 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East.

Punjab Assembly elections are slated in a single phase on February 14 and the results will be out on March 10.