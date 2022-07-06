Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Tie Knot For Second Time Tomorrow

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is going to tie the knot on Thursday. Mann’s wedding will be an intimate ceremony and going to take place in Chandigarh.

Mann, 48, will be marrying Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Sangrur.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been invited as a special guest for the ceremony.

Bhagwant Mann was divorced around six years ago. His first wife Inderpreet Kaur and two children live in America. They had attended his swearing-in ceremony as the chief minister of Punjab in March this year.