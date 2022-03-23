Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Meet PM Modi In Delhi Tomorrow : Report

New Delhi: After taking oath as Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow in Delhi.

Mann had sought time for a meeting with the PM, which had been conveyed to his office, said officials in the Chief Minister’s Office. They said it was a courtesy call by the CM after assuming office. However, important issues concerning Punjab are expected to be discussed.

Sources said the BBMB issue, wherein most people felt that Punjab was being denied its right over its river waters through change in rules of appointment, would be taken up.