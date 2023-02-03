Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone
National

Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone

By Pragativadi News Service
9

Amritsar: Contraband substances were recovered after Border Security Forces shot down a drone last night in Amritsar sector of Punjab, officials said on Friday.

“BSF troops shot down a Pak drone last night which had intruded in the area of responsibility of BOP Rear Kakkar in Punjab’s Amritsar Sector,” a BSF official said.

The drone has been recovered between border fence and zero line.

“A packet of contraband recovered with the drone. Search underway,” the official said.

Pragativadi News Service 16546 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking