Punjab: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone

Amritsar: Contraband substances were recovered after Border Security Forces shot down a drone last night in Amritsar sector of Punjab, officials said on Friday.

“BSF troops shot down a Pak drone last night which had intruded in the area of responsibility of BOP Rear Kakkar in Punjab’s Amritsar Sector,” a BSF official said.

The drone has been recovered between border fence and zero line.

“A packet of contraband recovered with the drone. Search underway,” the official said.