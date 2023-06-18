Puneet Superstar evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 in less than 24 hours!

Mumbai: Social media star Puneet Superstar was the 12th contestant to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The show, which has been streaming on JioCinema, premiered on June 17.

He was schooled by Bigg Boss, right on the first day, after Puneet smeared toothpaste all over himself on the show. As per the latest update, Puneet created history by being the first contestant to be evicted from the show, in less than hours of his arrival.

The social media personality was heavily grilled by all the panelists as well as Salman Khan owing to his public image. Once inside the house, Puneet smeared toothpaste all over himself which warranted a warning from the Bigg Boss himself. However, Puneet seemed to be relentless with his antics that finally prompted Bigg Boss to take the stern step.