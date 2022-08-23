Pune Techie and Elon Musk Cheerleader, Finally Meets Him

New Delhi: Pune-based Indian software developer, Pranay Pathole, an admirer and champion of Elon Musk, realised his dream of meeting the tech entrepreneur.

The 23-year-old machine learning engineer, who loves “nerding out about Space and Rockets on Twitter”, met his idol in the USA.

It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions 💕 pic.twitter.com/TDthgWlOEV — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 22, 2022

Mr Pathole, who works at the Tata Consultancy Services, regularly corresponds with the billionaire tech mogul through direct messages on the microblogging website on a range of issues – from technical stuff, the need for multi-planetary life and sending men to Mars.

The young engineer had his first virtual interaction with Mr Musk, who is now the world’s richest man, four years ago while defending him from social media users who were upset with his criticism of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.