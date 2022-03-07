Pune Cake Artist Clinched Two World Record Titles For Biggest Icing Structure

Pune: Prachi Dhabal Deb, an internationally award-winning cake artist from Pune, created 100-kg vegan edible royal icing structure & was inducted into the World Book of Records, London.

Apart from this, Deb won another title too: The second record is for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures.

She shared the news on Instagram, and said that she was overwhelmed for winning “not just one but two world record titles”. In her caption, she also went on to outline the dimensions of the “biggest royal icing structure”.She stated that it was 6 feet, 4 inches in length, 4 feet, 6 inches tall and 3 feet, 5 inches wide.

The World Book of Records states that Deb is “known for making maximum number of egg-free, vegan royal icing structures meticulously piped by hand”, and adds that she can be “called the queen of royal icing and her designs would justify the same”. Deb specialises in royal-icing art. It’s a challenging and delicate medium to work with.