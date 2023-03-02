Pune-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Bhubaneswar Airport After Bird Hit

A Pune-bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) after being struck by a bird, reported news agency ANI.

According to reports, the aircraft made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from Bhubaneswar.

“Flight operating from Bhubaneswar to Pune, suffered a bird-hit after takeoff and returned to Bhubneshwar for detailed inspection. We are attending to guests and taking steps to minimise the impact on other scheduled operations,” said Air Asia.