Pune: A cake artiste from Pune, Maharashtra has claimed to have set a new world record with a cake icing structure weighing 200 kg.

The cake is in the form of a highly detailed palace. 37-year-old Prachi Dhabal Deb said that she used Vegan Royal Icing to create the edible palace.

It has been certified as the largest such cake by London-based World Book of Records.