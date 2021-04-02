Pune: 6 pm-6 am Curfew From Tomorrow For A Week

Pune: Authorities in Maharashtra’s Pune have ordered a 12-hour curfew starting tomorrow for a period of at least one week following an alarming spike in Covid cases.

Night curfew timings in Pune district have been revised to 6 pm-6 am from the earlier 8 pm-7 am.

The decision was taking following a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Moreover, it has been decided to shut restaurants, bars, malls and religious places for seven days. Restaurants will, however, be allowed to provide food parcel and delivery services until 10 pm, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said.

Only home deliveries of food, medicines and other essential services will be allowed in this period.

The order will be implemented from Saturday (April 3) and will be reviewed next Friday. A state-wide night-curfew is in force from 8 pm to 7 am along with other stringent measures.

The meeting at the Council Hall was attended by MPs, MLAs, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar, PCMC Commissioner Rajesh Patil, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and other officials.

“There is focus on increasing number of hospital beds as people from other districts are also coming to Pune for treatment. At the same time, we are increasing vaccination. Yesterday, over 57000 people got the vaccine and in the next 3-4 days, about one lakh people will be vaccinated in one day. Thus, in the next 100 days all adult people in Pune district will be vaccinated”, informed Saurabh Rao, Pune Divisional Commissioner.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed 400 paramedics at the COVID Centres. “We have again started an audit of bills of treatment at private hospitals as people are complaining about exorbitant fees being charged”, he added.