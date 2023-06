Pulling of Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana and Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha resume in Puri

Puri: The pulling of chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings during Rath Yatra in Puri was halted on Tuesday evening. Taladhwaja Chariot of Lord Balabhadra reached Gundicha temple.

While the Darpadalana chariot of Devi Subhadra halted at Badasankha on the Grand road, the Nandighosha chariot of Lord Jagannath stopped at Mausima Chhak.

The pulling of chariots will resumed today morning.