Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo stopped at Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist was stopped from flying abroad by immigration authorities at the airport on Saturday.

Mattoo took to Twitter to share that she was on her way to Paris to attend a book launch event and participate in a photography exhibition when she was stopped by immigration authorities at the Delhi airport.

“I was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Paris today for a book launch and photography exhibition as one of the 10 award winners of the Serendipity Arles grant 2020. Despite procuring a French visa, I was stopped at the immigration desk at Delhi airport,” Mattoo tweeted while posting her cancelled boarding pass. “I was not given any reason but told I would not be able to travel internationally.”

Mattoo alleged the immigration authorities did not give her any reason for stopping her from flying except saying that she could not travel abroad as there were restrictions. Meanwhile, the officials in the Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed that Mattoo had been placed on a no-fly list.

Sanna Irshad Mattoo was among the 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners in the Feature Photography category for the coverage of the Covid-19 crisis in India as part of a Reuters team. Mattoo has been working as a freelance photojournalist since 2018 depicting life in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where insurgents have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence or its merger with neighboring Pakistan.