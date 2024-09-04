New Delhi: In its second status report to the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Police stated that the disability certificates submitted by ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar are likely forged and fabricated.

The report highlighted that the “Disability Certificate (Multiple Disability) vide No. MH2610119900342407” was not issued by the Medical Authority in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, according to their records, suggesting the certificates may be counterfeit.

The certificates from 2018 and 2021, citing ‘multiple disabilities,’ were allegedly issued by the Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital for Khedkar’s UPSC attempts in 2022 and 2023.

However, the Ahmednagar District Civil Authority has refuted issuing such a certificate to Khedkar. She is accused of using these certificates to gain undue advantage under the relevant quotas for the civil exams.

Additionally, Khedkar is alleged to have provided false information in her UPSC Civil Services Examination application in 2022 to obtain reservation benefits. Consequently, on July 31, the UPSC annulled Khedkar’s candidacy and prohibited her from participating in future examinations.