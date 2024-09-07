New Delhi: The Union government has discharged controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, weeks after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled her provisional candidature.

Khedkar, who faces serious allegations of cheating and misusing benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quotas, was discharged from the IAS under Rule 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, according to people aware of the matter.

The rules allow the central government to discharge probationers from service if they fail “to pass the re-examination…” or “if the central government is satisfied that the probationer was ineligible for recruitment to the Service or is unsuitable for being a member of the Service”, among others.

Khedkar’s legal troubles began when it was alleged that she misrepresented information to avail reservation benefits in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022. Both the UPSC and the Delhi Police have accused her of submitting forged disability certificates, with two different documents used for the 2022 and 2023 exams.

The UPSC, which cancelled Khedkar’s candidature on July 31, earlier stated that she committed fraud against the Commission and the public, and her custodial interrogation was necessary to expose the full extent of the conspiracy.