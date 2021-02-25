Puducherry placed under President’s Rule

Puducherry: Puducherry was placed under President’s rule after Congress-led government collapsed. The BJP did not stake claim to form government in the union territory.

Puducherry will go to polls in three months. The government led by V Narayanasamy lost its majority in the 26-member assembly after multiple resignations.

Narayanasamy resigned soon after making a speech in the assembly to start off the Trust Vote debate. He accused both the BJP and Congress for bringing down the government. Narayanasamy also censured former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for the fall of government.