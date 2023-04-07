Puducherry makes masks mandatory in public places

Puducherry: In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, wearing of masks has been made mandatory at all public places in the Union territory, including beaches, parks, and other places of gatherings.

Addressing a media briefing on Friday, District Collector E Vallavan, said there has been a rise in COVID -19 cases in the country due to a recombinant variant of Omicron in recent days.

“Wearing of masks in public places is now mandatory in Puducherry,” the District Collector said.

As many as 71 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Puducherry today, while active cases rose to 206.

The country today saw another jump in Covid cases after it recorded 6,050 cases in the past 24 hours. With this, the country’s active Covid-19 caseload has gone up to active cases at 28,303, a jump of nearly 2716 cases in 24 hours.