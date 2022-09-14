Publishing of MSME State Profile – Facilitating development of MSME ecosystem in the States

Bhubaneswar: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the Principal Financial Institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has been working closely with state governments to strengthen MSME eco-system at State level, based, inter alia, on recommendation of UK Sinha Committee report. SIDBI has extended technical assistance to state by setting up Project Management Unit (PMU) in 19 states. These PMUs have been working closely with nodal departments of State to facilitate shaping enterprise/industrial policies as also adopt good practices in other states.

Under SIDBI Cluster Development Fund, concessional loan support to state governments for development of infrastructure in clusters is provided. In few of the states going beyond hard infrastructure, SIDBI has also extended soft infrastructure support in few clusters. SIDBI has been proactively engaging with state governments to avail this and build/enhance MSME infrastructure.

As part of development initiative SIDBI also organised a national sharing and learnshop for state stakeholders,whichhad evinced appreciative participation.

SIDBI brought out state profiles in respect of enterprise/industrial policies and good practices adopted in otherstates through our Project Management Units (PMUs) of 16 States viz. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, J&K, West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar.

SIDBI has for the first time come out with the MSME State Profiles of 16 States, which waslaunched on September 12, 2022.These State Profiles are to be provided to state governments for them to take advantage of the profiles and spread the best practices followed for the benefit of MSME in their respective state.

CMD SIDBI stated that the objective of the MSME State Profile is to understand the existing practices and initiatives about the MSME ecosystem in the states across India. The reports contain the brief industry profile of the state, cluster development initiatives, supporting agencies, state promoted schemes, policies, and partnership with GoI in twinning various schemes. The report also captured the best practices that are being implementing in the other states and suggested measures to create more conducive environment to develop start-up entrepreneurs and strengthen existing MSMEs.

About SIDBI:

Since its formation in 1990, SIDBI has been impacting the lives of citizens across various strata of the society through its integrated, innovative and inclusive approach. Be it traditional, domestic small entrepreneurs, bottom-of-the-pyramid entrepreneurs, to high-end knowledge-based entrepreneurs, SIDBI has directly or indirectly touched the lives of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) through various credit and developmental measures. For more information, please visit: https://www.sidbi.in/