Public transport between Odisha-Chhattisgarh suspended till April 30

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Thursday suspended all modes of public transport to and from Chhattisgarh till April 30 in view of the spike in coronavirus cases.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has directed the transport department to set up Border Check Points (BCPs) at strategic vantage points to scrutinize the influx of people through vehicles.

The SRC has asked the department to take the help of the police and the district administration to execute the order.

Those coming to Odisha by train, bus, flight or waterways will have to produce RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hrs of entry or final vaccination certificate. Those who fail to do so will have to undergo a week’s mandatory Home or Institutional quarantine, the order added.

On the other hand, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has also requested the Chairman of Railway Board to cancel all passenger-carrying trains coming from Chhattisgarh (originating/through passing) to Odisha from 10th April.