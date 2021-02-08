Public Library Opens At IPSC Saheed Nagar

Bhubaneswar: In an era when reading habit of books is in a declining trend, a public library inside Integrated Public Service Centre (IPSC) Saheed Nagar, has started functioning from today as a collaborative effort of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Currently 20 newspapers and 15 periodicals/magazines are available for the readers at the library of IPSC Saheed Nagar. Books on Odia/English literature, various competitive and entrance examinations, health, well-being, fitness, history, contemporary Indian literature, religion, poetry and other subjects are available. More and more titles will also be added and more space will also be provided to the library in near future.

With opening of this library local residents, students, senior citizens and aspirants of competitive exams and people from the nearby slums will be greatly benefitted as the facility will remain open between 10 am and 2 pm. In near future it will also remain open from 4 pm to 7 pm. A good collection of books on various engineering and medical entrance examinations are also there to attract the young readers.

The IPSC, under Smart City Mission is aimed at providing a bouquet of citizen-centric services and there is a ward office currently functioning there at Saheed Nagar. The facility has come up under the leadership of BMC Commissioner and CEO Smart City and a similar library will also be included in the IPSC Bapuji Nagar, which is still under construction.

General Manager (Administration) Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited Kamaljit Das added that the citizens of the nearby areas in Saheed Nagar and especially students, youth, senior citizens, job aspirants and youth and others from nearby slums should come to the library and utilize the facility to their best.

There is adequate arrangement of security at the IPSC and library so as to encourage the girl students and women readers of the locality.