Public Health Officer Caught Taking Bribe In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Vigilance officials today arrested a Public Health Officer on the charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 at the Phiringia Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kandhamal district.

The accused doctor has been identified as Nisith Nisank Malu, who was posted as a Block Public Health Officer at Phiringia CHC in the district.

According to sources, Malu was caught red-handed by the Vigilance personnel while accepting the bribe from one Benupani Digal, MPHS (male) of the same CHC for passing his RCM & TA bills.

The cops also recovered the bribe money from his possession. The residential quarter of the accused Dr. Malu at Phiringia is being searched, sources added.