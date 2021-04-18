Public Entry Into Lingaraj Temple Restricted After 4 Servitors Test COVID-19 Positive

Bhubaneswar: In view of surge in COVID-19 positive cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday restricted public entry into Lingaraj Temple in the State Capital.

The decision has been taken after a substantial number of COVID-19 positive cases were detected among the Sevayats of Lord Shree Lingaraj Temple.

“In the larger public interest and with a view to contain the further spread of coronavirus, public entry to the Shree Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar is restricted inside the temple until further order,” read an order by the BMC.

The temple administration will need to ensure that the temple is opened for usual rituals to be conducted by the Sevayats only. Besides, the Ashokastami Car Festival will be observed by the Temple Administration as per BMC’s order issued on April 9.

According to the BMC, out of the samples of 60 Sevayats of Shree Lingaraj Temple sent for COVID-19 test on Saturday, four Sevayats were found positive for the coronavirus. On the other hand, the samples of another 185 servitors have been collected today.