Public Entry At Atari-Wagah Border Retreat Ceremony Suspended Amid COVID Woes 

Amritsar: The public entry of the daily flag-lowering retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah joint check post (JCP) at Attari near Amritsar in Punjab has been suspended indefinitely as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus, officials informed on Thursday.

Reportedly, the public will not be allowed at the Attari-Wagha JCP, around 30 km from here, till further orders.

It is pertinent to mention that last year also, the BSF had suspended the retreat ceremony owing to the pandemic.