Public Entry At Atari-Wagah Border Retreat Ceremony Suspended Amid COVID Woes 

By PragativadiNews
Amritsar: The public entry of the daily flag-lowering retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah joint check post (JCP) at Attari near Amritsar in Punjab has been suspended indefinitely as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus, officials informed on Thursday. 

Reportedly, the public will not be allowed at the Attari-Wagha JCP, around 30 km from here, till further orders. 

It is pertinent to mention that last year also, the BSF had suspended the retreat ceremony owing to the pandemic. 

Breaking