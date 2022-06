Sambalpur: The trust board of Maa Samaleswari temple on Wednesday revised the timings of the general public darshan at the temple.

According to the new guidelines, the devotees will now be allowed to have darshan of the deity from 6AM till 9PM. Darshan will be restricted between 12 noon and 12:30 PM due to Anna Lagi and from 8PM-8:30PM due to Alati.