Public access to BMC, BDA offices restricted from April 12 to 30

Bhubaneswar: Public access to the offices of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has been restricted from 12th to 30th April.

In view of an increase in COVID-19 positive cases, the BMC has restricted public access in the two offices. However, the civic body released telephone numbers to assist the general public who have grievances during office hours.

BMC- 06742431253

06742431253 BDA-06742392280

The public can also visit the unified portal Bhubaneswar.me of BMC, BDA & Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on the link citizenservices.bhubaneswar.me.