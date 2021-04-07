Public access
Public access to BMC, BDA offices restricted from April 12 to 30

Bhubaneswar: Public access to the offices of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has been restricted from 12th to 30th April.

In view of an increase in COVID-19 positive cases, the BMC has restricted public access in the two offices. However, the civic body released telephone numbers to assist the general public who have grievances during office hours.

  • BMC-06742431253
  • BDA-06742392280

The public can also visit the unified portal Bhubaneswar.me of BMC, BDA & Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on the link citizenservices.bhubaneswar.me.

