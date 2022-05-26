Ptron Bassbuds Wave Launched In India With 40 Hours of Playtime: More Details Here

New Delhi: Ptron Bassbuds Wave earbuds with 50m low latency and 40 hours of playtime were launched in India. The wireless earbuds feature DSP Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology and come with mono as well as dual bud support. The earbuds are currently available for purchase exclusively on Amazon with an introductory price offer for the first 100 customers. The company claims that the new earbuds are targeted toward people from all types of lifestyles

Ptron Bassbuds Wave price, availability

ptron has priced the Bassbuds Wave at Rs. 1,299 in India. The earbuds are currently available exclusively on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs. 999 in Satin Black finish. The introductory price offer is only applicable to the first 100 customers on the first day, ie May 25.

Ptron Bassbuds Wave specifications

Ptron Bassbuds Wave feature comes with 13mm dynamic drivers and offers mono/dual bud capabilities. It takes up to 1.5 hours to fully charge the earbuds. The earbuds come with a 50ms low latency movie mode that offers a zero-audio lag movie viewing experience. The earphones use Bluetooth v5.3 with a transmission range of up to 10m.

The Ptron Bassbuds Wave also feature DSP ENC technology for noise cancellation. “The Bassbuds Wave’s advanced DSP ENC system provides the most immersive sound experience, and the clearest calls even in windy conditions,” said Ameen Khwaja, Founder and Chief Executive officer of Ptron.

The Bassbuds Wave earbuds by Ptron feature a 40mAh battery each that provides 40 hours of playtime. The case of the earbuds gets a 300mAh battery that offers 3 hours of playtime with 10 minutes of charge, as per the company. They support USB Type-C fast charging and are also IPX4 water-resistant. They weigh 7.8g each, whereas the case weighs 32g.

Ptron claims that the new earbuds are designed for people belonging to all types of lifestyles and are ideal for active people and remote workers alike.